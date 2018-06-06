Every NFL Team's Player with the Most to Prove in Minicamp

1 of 32

Sam Bradford's career hasn't gone according to plan. The No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft couldn't stay healthy in St. Louis. He stayed in Philadelphia just long enough for the team to draft Carson Wentz. And just when it appeared he might have found a home in Minnesota, his balky knees betrayed him...again.

The player the Rams thought was a sure bet is now a 30-year-old journeyman. A journeyman who no sooner signed with the Arizona Cardinals before they drafted his successor in Josh Rosen.

Given what ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss saw at OTAs, that plan of succession may be proceeding faster than anyone (especially Bradford) thought it would:

"So far, the scouting report on Rosen has been dead-on. He was hyped as the most NFL-ready quarterback in this year's draft because of the combination of his intelligence and skill. From what he has shown during the limited practices open to the media, he's both smart and talented. His arm has been live, especially on deep passes. It's clear he can think through a play rather quickly and efficiently. From what his offensive linemen have said about him so far, he's been displaying a maturity and confidence in the huddle that has been well received."

This is the worst-case scenario for Bradford. Before minicamp has even started, he's hearing footsteps. Every glowing report about Rosen means more fans and pundits calling for the youngster.

The future is now and all that.

At this point, Bradford doesn't just have to stay healthy (something he's struggled to do in his career).

He essentially has to be perfect.