Report: Loris Karius Received Scan for Potential Head Trauma After UCL Final

David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has reportedly undergone a scan amid fears he suffered head trauma during the 3-1 UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

The German made two costly errors after a collision with Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos. Per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, the Reds' medical staff feared he suffered damage in the process, and he ended up having the scan in Boston at the end of May.

Karius was on holiday in the United States and remained there after having the scan.

The incident occurred during a corner, when Ramos appeared to be pushed into the path of Karius by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk. His elbow made contact with Karius' head, sending fans and pundits alike into an uproar.

Football writer Raphael Honigstein believed Ramos used the shove as an excuse to hit the stopper:

Minutes later, Karius made the first of two errors that proved crucial in the loss. He threw the ball right in the path of Karim Benzema, who directed the ball into the Liverpool goal to open the scoring. He would also lose track of a shot from Gareth Bale later in the match, allowing the ball to slip through his hands to make it 3-1.