Report: Zach Miller, Bears to Agree to 1-Year Contract After TE Nearly Lost Leg

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) taken off the field on a cart, after injuring his leg in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Miller hurt his leg on an apparent touchdown reception that was overturned on review. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and tight end Zach Miller, who nearly lost his leg after suffering a dislocated left knee last October, have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract.

Pro Football Talk reported the deal is for the veteran's minimum.

Miller is not expected to play this season after the knee dislocation, which also led to a torn artery that could have resulted in an amputation. He underwent vascular surgery to save the leg and has been in rehabilitation for the last seven months.

       

