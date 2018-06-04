Report: Zach Miller, Bears to Agree to 1-Year Contract After TE Nearly Lost Leg

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and tight end Zach Miller, who nearly lost his leg after suffering a dislocated left knee last October, have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract.

Pro Football Talk reported the deal is for the veteran's minimum.

Miller is not expected to play this season after the knee dislocation, which also led to a torn artery that could have resulted in an amputation. He underwent vascular surgery to save the leg and has been in rehabilitation for the last seven months.

