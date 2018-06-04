Steven Adams Likes IG Post Trolling Carmelo Anthony as OKC's Least Valuable Star

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

I think we can all agree the Carmelo Anthony experiment in Oklahoma City has been a failure.

You know who else agrees? Steven Adams, apparently.

The Thunder big man liked an Instagram comment saying "all of them except Melo" were OKC's most valuable stars, referring to himself, Paul George and Russell Westbrook:

Welp.

Of course, this could easily be explained away. In April, Kevin Durant said his like of a comment calling former teammate Westbrook the "problem" in Oklahoma City was an accident. Adams could probably do the same here and have everyone move on.

If Adams did purposefully like the comment, though, he doesn't seem like the type to back down. Adams is famously blunt with the media in his charming New Zealand manner. He doesn't pull punches, and when he throws them, they land.

It's also hard to blame Adams for feeling that way if he does. Melo was a bust last season. He scored a career-low 16.2 points per game and shot a career-worst 40.4 percent from the floor, all while continuing to play below-average defense. The Thunder were better without Melo on the court during long stretches of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

Melo's $27.9 million player option for 2018-19 is also a weight hanging on the Thunder's neck for this summer and preventing them from making any major signings in free agency.