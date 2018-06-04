Julian Nagelsmann Reportedly Rejects Real Madrid, Max Allegri Linked

AMELIE QUERFURTH/Getty Images

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly turned down the chance to succeed Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid boss amid speculation the European champions have approached Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Bild (h/t Sam McEvoy of the MailOnline), the 30-year-old was a target for the Spanish giants after Zidane stepped down on Thursday. However, it's said Nagelsmann has rejected the opportunity.

As noted in the report, Nagelsmann is considered one of the brightest coaches in world football and has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund before the appointments of Unai Emery and Lucien Favre, respectively.

Jan Aage Fjortoft relayed how the story was covered by the German newspaper:

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), Madrid have also made contact with the Italian champions over Allegri, who has won Serie A four times with the Bianconeri.

As noted by Calciomercato, Allegri has also been linked with the positions at Arsenal and Chelsea, although it's reported he turned down the chance to take over at either club in favour of staying at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are said to be keen on keeping Allegri in Turin this summer despite the reported interest from Madrid.

Nagelsmann has been in charge of Hoffenheim since 2016. When he stepped into the role the team were seven points adrift of safety.

After steering them away from trouble at the end of that season, in 2016-17 Hoffenheim excelled and finished in fourth spot. And despite losing key men like Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy last summer, Hoffenheim were able to improve in the most recent season, finishing in third position.

Nagelsmann deserves immense credit for the work done at the club and it's no surprise to see his name linked with some of the biggest jobs in world football as a result.

Even so, Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC believes Madrid approaching the Hoffenheim boss would represent a sizeable risk:

Taking over from Zidane would be a massive challenge for any coach in world football, as the Frenchman made history in his two-and-a-half years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane steered Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, as well as a La Liga win in 2016-17. Unsurprisingly, given the success he enjoyed, his decision to resign was greeted with shock by the rest of the football world.

Sky Sports Statto summed his incredible stint in charge of the capital club:

The opportunity may well have come a little too soon for Nagelsmann. While he's a huge talent, he is still an extremely young coach and has a lot to learn. Provided he continues doing excellent work at Hoffenheim, more illustrious job offers are inevitable for the German.