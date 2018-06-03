Warriors Favored over Cavaliers in Opening Odds for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Going on the road won't prevent the Golden State Warriors from remaining the favorites going into Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to OddsShark, the Warriors will open as 4.5-point favorites for Wednesday's matchup at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The over/under total is 217.

Golden State earned a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals after a 122-103 blowout over the Cavs Sunday at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors are unsurprisingly huge favorites to bring home the title as well.

Per OddsShark, the Cavaliers are +1250 to win while Golden State is -2000, which means it would take a $2,000 bet just to win $100 should the Western Conference champs defend the title.

Of course, as good as the Warriors looked in Game 2, it doesn't necessarily mean the team will keep it up in Game 3.

Cleveland was eight games better at home than on the road during the regular season and has been especially impressive in the playoffs. The squad is 8-1 at Quicken Loans Arena this postseason, winning eight straight after a loss to the Indiana Pacers to kick off things.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are just 4-4 on the road this postseason compared to 10-1 at home.

This could create a close battle as the Cavaliers try to stay in this series.