England Fined £16,000 by FIFA for Player Drinking Red Bull During Match

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

FILE - This is a Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo of England's soccer team as they celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Kolkata, India. England might to the first and last team to be holders of both the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups. FIFA is looking to merge the youth tournaments won last year by England to create a 48-team competition, emulating the expansion of the main men’s World Cup. Officials are exploring the merits of an age cut-off at 18 or 19. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath/File)
Anupam Nath/Associated Press

FIFA fined the Football Association £16,000 after an England player drank from a can of Red Bull—just £6,000 less than the sanctions they hit World Cup hosts Russia with last month after their fans racially abused French players.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Red Bull was seen in the dugout during England's successful under-20 World Cup campaign last year, but courtesy of their sponsorship deal with drinks brand Coca-Cola, FIFA's official energy drink is Powerade.

As a result, football's governing body fined the FA after the tournament.

However, in light of the £22,000 fine imposed on Russia in May, following monkey chants directed at French players during their friendly two months prior, the FA are "very unhappy" with FIFA and chairman Greg Clarke is set to make a complaint directly to them.

FIFA had pointed to their "zero tolerance" approach towards racism at the time of the sanctions against Russia, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway:

The Mirror's Aaron Flanagan took issue with the proportion of Russia's punishment:

There were more than 150 reports of racism and far-right extremism in Russian football just between 2012 and 2014, according to the Guardian's Alec Luhn.

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow repeatedly came under the spotlight last season.

UEFA punished the club—who tweeted a video in January that racially insulted their own players—over racist abuse aimed at Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye. UEFA also conducted an investigation into under-19 defender Leonid Mironov over alleged abuse of the Reds' Rhian Brewster, albeit it was dropped because of a lack of conclusive evidence.

Related

    Fans Debate How Fekir Will Be Unveiled in Ridiculous Poll

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fans Debate How Fekir Will Be Unveiled in Ridiculous Poll

    Jack Wilson
    via Express.co.uk

    Liverpool: Fekir's Agent Confirms Interest...But Deal Isn't Close Yet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool: Fekir's Agent Confirms Interest...But Deal Isn't Close Yet

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Hot Takes: Spain Draw Shouldn't Hide the Fact They're Legit

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Hot Takes: Spain Draw Shouldn't Hide the Fact They're Legit

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd: Fred Set for Tuesday Medical

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd: Fred Set for Tuesday Medical

    via mirror