England Fined £16,000 by FIFA for Player Drinking Red Bull During Match

FIFA fined the Football Association £16,000 after an England player drank from a can of Red Bull—just £6,000 less than the sanctions they hit World Cup hosts Russia with last month after their fans racially abused French players.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Red Bull was seen in the dugout during England's successful under-20 World Cup campaign last year, but courtesy of their sponsorship deal with drinks brand Coca-Cola, FIFA's official energy drink is Powerade.

As a result, football's governing body fined the FA after the tournament.

However, in light of the £22,000 fine imposed on Russia in May, following monkey chants directed at French players during their friendly two months prior, the FA are "very unhappy" with FIFA and chairman Greg Clarke is set to make a complaint directly to them.

FIFA had pointed to their "zero tolerance" approach towards racism at the time of the sanctions against Russia, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway:

The Mirror's Aaron Flanagan took issue with the proportion of Russia's punishment:

There were more than 150 reports of racism and far-right extremism in Russian football just between 2012 and 2014, according to the Guardian's Alec Luhn.

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow repeatedly came under the spotlight last season.

UEFA punished the club—who tweeted a video in January that racially insulted their own players—over racist abuse aimed at Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye. UEFA also conducted an investigation into under-19 defender Leonid Mironov over alleged abuse of the Reds' Rhian Brewster, albeit it was dropped because of a lack of conclusive evidence.