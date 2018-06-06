Simms & Lefkoe: Chargers Talking Super Bowl, Wentz Is Back, Whoa Big Offseason!

It's a very special edition of Simms & Lefkoe! We're officially release the first piece of Simms & Lefkoe merch: click here to check out the shirt!

On today's show, the guys discuss Carson Wentz's return to the field, Dwight Clark's passing, the cancellation of the Eagles' White House visit, and much more!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

