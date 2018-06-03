College Baseball Regional 2018: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

College Baseball Regional 2018: Results, Highlights and Bracket from SundayJune 3, 2018
Sunday represents elimination day in the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament, with each team fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a national championship.
While each region was down to three teams heading into Day 3 of the tournament, only one or two squads will survive after the latest set of games. In many cases, teams will have to win twice on Sunday just to keep their hopes of reaching the super regional alive.
Here are the latest results from June 3 around the college baseball world.
Full bracket available at NCAA.com.
NCAA Tournament Results (Sunday, June 3)
Clemson 9, St. John's 8
Connecticut 6, Coastal Carolina 5
Mississippi State 9, Samford 8
Georgia 11, Troy 7
Houston 8, Purdue 4
Missouri State 9, Saint Louis 8
North Carolina State 11, Army 1
Oklahoma State 6, South Florida 1
Dallas Baptist 9, Southern Miss 4
UCLA 10, Gonzaga 4
LSU 9, Northwestern State 5
Stanford 4, Baylor 2
Upcoming Matchups (Sunday, June 3)
Jacksonville vs. Florida Atlantic
East Carolina vs. UNCW
Indiana vs. Texas A&M
Louisville vs. Kent State
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Tech
Connecticut vs. Washington
Duke vs. Troy
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma
Vanderbilt vs. Clemson
North Carolina vs. Houston
Auburn vs. North Carolina State
Florida vs. Jacksonville/Florida Atlantic
South Carolina vs. East Carolina/UNCW
CSU Fullerton vs. Stanford
Texas Tech vs. Louisville/Kent State
Minnesota vs. UCLA
Stetson vs. Oklahoma State
Arkansas vs. Dallas Baptist
Texas vs. Indiana/Texas A&M
Oregon State vs. LSU
Missouri State vs. Ole Miss/Tennessee Tech (Loser)
Notable Results
Coastal Carolina Upset By UConn, 6-5
Florida State was the first No. 1 seed eliminated in the tournament, coming on a walk-off home run from Mississippi State, but Coastal Carolina didn't last much longer after losing in dramatic fashion to UConn.
This battle was a relatively quiet game early on, with the teams tied 2-2 through six innings.
Connecticut took a three-run lead in the seventh behind two home runs, but the Chanticleers got it back thanks to a big hit from Zach Biermann. The designated hitter finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
However, it was the other DH with the biggest hit of the game, as Christian Fedko hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth:
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
Pretty solid time for your first HR of the year, ehh Fedko? @UConnBSB takes the lead back late! 💪 Bot 8th | UConn 6 | CCU 5 https://t.co/2NJzKBIifl
CJ Dandeneau closed it out for the Huskies to knock out the 2016 national champions.
UConn now needs two wins over Washington in order to advance to the super regional.
Georgia Goes Deep to Beat Troy, 11-7
There were seven home runs in this game by four different players between the two teams, but Georgia was the better team Sunday.
Bulldogs stars Keegan McGovern and Michael Curry each had two home runs in the win, combining for six hits and eight RBI in the middle of the order. The duo went back-to-back in the sixth inning, helping the team overcome a 6-3 deficit:
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
He had it..... 😅 @BaseballUGA with back-to-back (barely) jacks and it's a one-run ballgame! Top 6 | Troy 6 | UGA 5 https://t.co/WZubUzbU6Q
The players who didn't have big hits came through in other ways, including C.J. Smith with this home run-saving catch:
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
Finally one stays in the yard!! @BaseballUGA. Absolute robbery. 🔔 #SCtop10 #RoadToOmaha https://t.co/HNMb5oD9kv
Georgia scored in each of its last four innings, continuing an offensive explosion so far in the tournament with 11 runs against Troy after scoring 18 last game against Campbell.
While Troy could get another shot against Georgia Monday, the squad will first have to get by Duke.
