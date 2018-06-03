Adam Rippon on LeBron James' Game 1 Suit with Shorts: 'He Pulled It Off'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was the subject of numerous jokes after his wardrobe choice ahead of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, but Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon thought James executed his suit to perfection.

Rippon told TMZ Sports he thought James looked good when he sported shorts with a suit coat and tie:

The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson reported James' entire ensemble—including his sunglasses and headphones—totaled $46,964.95. Imagine how much the suit would've cost if LeBron had opted for the extra fabric for suit pants.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night in Oakland, California, and plenty of fans will be eager to see James' look when he arrives at Oracle Arena.