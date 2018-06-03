Adam Rippon on LeBron James' Game 1 Suit with Shorts: 'He Pulled It Off'

Joseph Zucker
June 3, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was the subject of numerous jokes after his wardrobe choice ahead of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, but Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon thought James executed his suit to perfection.

Rippon told TMZ Sports he thought James looked good when he sported shorts with a suit coat and tie:

The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson reported James' entire ensemble—including his sunglasses and headphones—totaled $46,964.95. Imagine how much the suit would've cost if LeBron had opted for the extra fabric for suit pants.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night in Oakland, California, and plenty of fans will be eager to see James' look when he arrives at Oracle Arena.

