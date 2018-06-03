Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Deny Rumours Nabil Fekir Close to Move

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly dismissed rumours Olympique Lyonnais ace Nabil Fekir has travelled to Merseyside with his agent and could have a medical with the club if negotiations go smoothly.

Canal+ reported on Sunday morning that Fekir was due in England as Liverpool look to complete a deal for the attacker before the 2018 FIFA World Cup (h/t the Irish Independent). However, Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo wrote that isn't the case.

Liverpool remain eager to sign the attacking midfielder this summer, but it appears negotiations for Fekir's signature may not be at the advanced stage some have suggested.

The Mirror's David Maddock provided an update on the France international's situation after earlier reports on Sunday hinted a move could be on the verge of completion, reiterating Anfield is the player's first-choice destination:

Liverpool opted not to sign a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho after he left for Barcelona in January, but fleet-footed Fekir, who can play in attacking midfield, on the flank or in a more advanced role, could be that successor.

Doyle mentioned he would cost £60 million. It sounds like a hefty fee, but along with the already sealed arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita from AS Monaco and RB Leipzig, respectively, Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo highlighted there's still been value in their midfield remodelling, (via Anfield HQ):

The World Cup gets underway on June 14, and there's every chance Fekir's fee could increase if he heads to Russia as a Lyon player and proceeds to dazzle the onlooking world with Les Bleus.

There are possibilities for Liverpool to wrap up a transfer before the World Cup even if Fekir doesn't travel to England. Oliver Bond of Anfield HQ offered an alternative option:

Liverpool recently received a boost in their pursuit of the player as Fekir's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, was quoted by Doyle as saying fellow suitors Bayern Munich have made no progress in there efforts to sign the 24-year-old: "There is no contact with Bayern."

Atletico Madrid are also said to be in pursuit of the player, although it's Lyon themselves who could present the biggest competition, with their chances of retaining his services aided by their qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.