Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Deny Rumours Nabil Fekir Close to Move

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Deny Rumours Nabil Fekir Close to MoveJune 3, 2018
Liverpool have reportedly dismissed rumours Olympique Lyonnais ace Nabil Fekir has travelled to Merseyside with his agent and could have a medical with the club if negotiations go smoothly.
Canal+ reported on Sunday morning that Fekir was due in England as Liverpool look to complete a deal for the attacker before the 2018 FIFA World Cup (h/t the Irish Independent). However, Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo wrote that isn't the case.
Liverpool remain eager to sign the attacking midfielder this summer, but it appears negotiations for Fekir's signature may not be at the advanced stage some have suggested.
The Mirror's David Maddock provided an update on the France international's situation after earlier reports on Sunday hinted a move could be on the verge of completion, reiterating Anfield is the player's first-choice destination:
David Maddock @MaddockMirror
Fekir did NOT travel to Liverpool this weekend. No deal imminent. He has told Lyon he wants to go, but discussions still in formative stages, with French club president Jean-Michel Aulas keen to wait until after World Cup in hope of fee increase. Fekir will leave and wants @LFC
Liverpool opted not to sign a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho after he left for Barcelona in January, but fleet-footed Fekir, who can play in attacking midfield, on the flank or in a more advanced role, could be that successor.
Doyle mentioned he would cost £60 million. It sounds like a hefty fee, but along with the already sealed arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita from AS Monaco and RB Leipzig, respectively, Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo highlighted there's still been value in their midfield remodelling, (via Anfield HQ):
Anfield HQ @AnfieldHQ
IF Nabil Fekir arrives for the £62m Lyon are thought to be asking for, then the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Fekir will cost around £10m more than Philippe Coutinho's fee - it will essentially be a whole new midfield, writes @Kristian_Walsh https://t.co/1ZPjgZQqpf
The World Cup gets underway on June 14, and there's every chance Fekir's fee could increase if he heads to Russia as a Lyon player and proceeds to dazzle the onlooking world with Les Bleus.
There are possibilities for Liverpool to wrap up a transfer before the World Cup even if Fekir doesn't travel to England. Oliver Bond of Anfield HQ offered an alternative option:
Oliver Bond @Oliver__Bond
Interviewed a @sofoot journalist earlier about Nabil Fekir. Says it’s when not if. Said #LFC could send a delegation to France if a deal is struck to complete a medical due to international commitments and French squad fly to Moscow around June 10th. Interview out @ the weekend.
Liverpool recently received a boost in their pursuit of the player as Fekir's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, was quoted by Doyle as saying fellow suitors Bayern Munich have made no progress in there efforts to sign the 24-year-old: "There is no contact with Bayern."
Atletico Madrid are also said to be in pursuit of the player, although it's Lyon themselves who could present the biggest competition, with their chances of retaining his services aided by their qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.
Every Premier League Club’s Best World Cup-Omitted Player