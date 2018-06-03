2018-19 NBA Finals Odds: Warriors, Rockets and 76ers Open as Favorites

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors, who lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0 in this year's NBA Finals, have unsurprisingly been listed as the favorites to win next year's title as well.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook (h/t Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com), the Warriors are listed as 5-4 favorites. After the Warriors, the Houston Rockets (7-2), Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) and Boston Celtics (8-1) are listed as the most likely 2018-19 champions.

It would appear Vegas either doesn't believe LeBron James will be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers next season or the Cavs won't be able to build a championship contender around him. The team came in at 30-1 odds, behind the Los Angeles Lakers (20-1), Miami Heat (20-1) and San Antonio Spurs (25-1).

The Rockets, Sixers and Lakers have been among the rumored potential destinations for James, who can opt out of the final year of his deal this summer and hit free agency. The Sixers currently hold the best odds to land James:

"When you have LeBron in free agency, you have to be careful," Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker John Murray told Fawkes. "You've got Philadelphia, Miami, the Lakers and even Houston as potential destinations [outside of Cleveland]. We cut all of those teams' odds down, and we'll raise back up the teams he doesn't sign with."

Murray added that if the Rockets got James in free agency and retained Clint Capela and Chris Paul, they would leapfrog the Warriors for the top title odds.

Meanwhile, Vegas either believes Paul George will depart the Oklahoma City Thunder (60-1) or doesn't believe the trio of Paul, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony is the right formula.

The Lakers have long been the rumored destination for George, a key factor in the team's 20-1 championship odds, though the potential of landing James was also considered.

"We like some of the younger players on the Lakers and think there's a pretty good chance they get George," Murray said. "They'd draw a lot of action and probably would have the third-best odds in the West behind Houston and Golden State if LeBron went there. Without him, they'd probably be in the 60-1 to 80-1 range."

On the other end of the spectrum, the Memphis Grizzlies (500-1), Orlando Magic (500-1) and Atlanta Hawks (1000-1) hold the longest odds to win a title.