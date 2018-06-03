NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Mo Bamba, Raptors Stars and More

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

One of the trademarks of the Danny Ainge era in Boston is the collection of draft picks.

Thanks to some savvy moves over the last few years, Ainge was able to bring in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum through top 10 picks in the NBA draft.

While the Celtics currently possess the No. 27 selection in the 2018 NBA draft, they might play a role in the top five if the price is right.

Throughout the draft process, the Celtics have expressed interest in Texas center Mohamed Bamba, per Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

Bamba is one of the most physically imposing players in the draft class, and there's an expectation that he'll go in the top five to either one of the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies or Dallas Mavericks.

In order to move up to get Bamba, the Celtics would have to give up some valuable assets, and that could mean Brown or Terry Rozier get packaged with the No. 27 pick, or sent in a straight swap.

While it may be a steep price to pay to trade up for Bamba, and the pieces involved in a potential deal would upset some fans who endeared themselves to the team during their playoff run, it could be worth it in the long run.

Assuming Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward come back healthy, the Celtics have a plethora of backcourt and wing players on their roster, and they're lacking a true rim protector.

In his lone season at Texas, Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, and with a measured wing span of 7 feet, 10 inches, he'd be a great addition to Brad Stevens' team.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Of course the trick for Ainge is to gather enough information about the draft plans of the Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks to find out where Bamba will be drafted in order to avoid overpaying for the one-and-done center.

Another Eastern Conference contender could have a different look to its roster next season as well if it makes a splash and trades one of its stars.

The Toronto Raptors, who are currently hunting for a new head coach, will explore all options when it comes to DeMar DeRozan, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

DeRozan struggled during the postseason in which the Raptors were humiliated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, and with other Eastern Conference powers coming together nicely, the Raptors might be in need of a reboot.

Wolstat's report states there's a better chance of DeRozan returning to the Raptors, but to hear his name even mentioned in trade talk could be a bit concerning to Toronto fans.

No decisions will be made regarding personnel until the new head coach gets hired, evaluates the roster and sits down with general manager Masai Ujiri to figure out the right direction for the team.

If he were to be floated out on the trade market, DeRozan would be a coveted commodity, as he's averaged over 20 points per game in each of the last five seasons and could be the centerpiece a wannabe contender needs to get over the hump.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The report also mentions Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas would gain the most interest on the market, while Ujiri could also be interested in dumping the salary of Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell.

Regardless of what happens with the Celtics and Raptors in the offseason, they both need to improve in some regard, even if LeBron James stays in Cleveland, or decides to join another team.

Both franchises have plenty of talent on their respective rosters, but they need the right combination to be able to earn a berth in the NBA Finals.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.