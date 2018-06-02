Memorial Tournament 2018: Bryson DeChambeau Takes over 1st Entering Sunday

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

After three rounds of the 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bryson DeChambeau is alone atop the leaderboard at 14 under at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann are tied for second place at 13 under, while Byeong Hun An has sole possession of fifth at 12 under.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

