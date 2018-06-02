Draymond Green on Tristan Thompson: 'I Can Meet Him in the Streets Any Day'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Shortly after Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was ejected from Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, he gestured toward Draymond Green and told the Golden State Warriors forward to meet him outside.

On Saturday, Green explained he would be happy to oblige once a champion is crowned.

"I can't meet him outside of (the arena), because I'll still get fined," Green said, per USA Today's Sam Amick. "But I can meet him in the streets any day. So you can say (that) somebody (should) meet you at the bus, (but) I'm not (going). I'm going to keep taking care of my family. I'm not going to meet you at the bus."

He continued: "But you know (in) the summers, you can meet anybody anywhere. So all that 'Meet me outside, meet me at the bus,' like I ain't interested in giving up no money for that. But if you want to see me somewhere else, that's fine—anytime."

Green and Thompson engaged in their spat moments after the Cavs big man was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and tossed for elbowing Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. Thompson proceeded to shove the ball in Green's face as tension boiled over.

The league office reviewed the incident and fined Thompson $25,000. However, he will be available for Game 2.

"I don't want nobody to get suspended," Green said. "That does nothing for us, or for me. I'm happy he only got a $25,000 fine. ... I maybe (would have) gotten suspended, but ain't nobody else me so I really don't care about that."

Those two will undoubtedly have some more words for one another when Game 2 tips off Sunday night at at 8 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena.