College Baseball Regional 2018: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

The regional round of the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament entered its second day Saturday, with 33 games scattered throughout the afternoon and into the night.

In one of the bigger upsets from Friday, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the ACC champion Florida State Seminoles. One more loss will knock Florida State out of the tournament, with the Seminoles facing off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs to try to stay alive.

That's only one game in what's set to be a busy Saturday. Here are the results as they unfold and a brief recap of the day's biggest matchups.

NCAA Tournament Regional Results

Saturday, June 2

Indiana 6, Texas Southern 0

NC State 9, Northeastern 3

Tennessee Tech 6, Missouri State 4

Connecticut 10, LIU Brooklyn 3

Georgia 18, Campbell 5

Mississippi State 3, Florida State 2

Florida Atlantic 11, Columbia 2

Kent State 2, New Mexico State 1

Dallas Baptist 18, Oral Roberts 9

UNC Wilmington 4, Ohio State 3 (13 innings)

St. John's 11, Morehead State 5

South Florida 9, Hartford 4 (11 innings)

Purdue 14, North Carolina A&T 4

The full tournament bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Saturday Highlights

Mississippi State 3, Florida State 2

A year after reaching the second round of the College World Series, Florida State's NCAA tournament is over after two games. The Seminoles fell 3-2 to Mississippi State.

Bulldogs right fielder Elijah MacNamee launched a three-run homer over the left-field fence in the ninth inning to deliver the victory in Tallahassee, Florida:

Entering the final inning, Seminoles starting pitcher Drew Parrish had limited Mississippi State to three hits and struck out six batters.

However, his pitch count had climbed to 109, so it seemed fair to wonder whether the sophomore left-hander had enough to finish the complete game. In addition, Parrish had to sit through a rain delay that lasted well over two hours.

The benefit of hindsight makes it easier to criticize FSU coach Mike Martin for leaving Parrish in for the ninth inning, but the decision was a bit puzzling at the time considering the stakes:

It's a heartbreaking way to end the season, especially for a Florida State team that looked sure to make a deep tournament run and potentially earn a second straight trip to the College World Series.

Mississippi State will play again Sunday and take on the loser of Samford vs. Oklahoma.

Georgia 18, Campbell 5

Appearing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a blistering start in the regional round. They put 18 runs on the board in a dominant win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Georgia trailed 3-2 through three innings before exploding for seven runs in the fourth. Bulldogs right fielder Tucker Bradley gave his team the lead with a grand slam, something fans wouldn't have expected based on his numbers this season:

Georgia tacked on three more and didn't look back from there. Campbell was already staring at an eight-run deficit before the Bulldogs scored five runs in the eighth.

First baseman Adam Sasser had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Both of his RBI came on a home run in the fifth inning to make it a 12-3 game.

UNC Wilmington 4, Ohio State 3

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and Ohio State Buckeyes combined for a 13-inning nail-biter. The Seahawks eliminated the Buckeyes from the tournament with a 4-3 win.

UNC Wilmington will wonder how the game even went to extra innings, considering the Seahawks had a 19-5 edge in hits. Buckeyes pitchers Ryan Feltner and Austin Woodby did particularly well to scatter 13 hits and surrender just two runs over their 9.1 combined innings on the mound.

Ohio State shortstop Noah West put the Buckeyes ahead 3-2 in the top of the 11th with an RBI single, but UNC Wilmington first baseman Mason Berne answered back with a run-scoring single in the bottom half of the inning.

Seahawks right fielder Kep Brown delivered the decisive blow with a single to right for the walk-off victory.