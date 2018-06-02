Woman Charged with Manslaughter After Driving Car onto Little League Field

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

Carol Sharrow was charged with manslaughter after she drove her car onto a Little League field and killed a man Friday night in Sanford, Maine. 

According to the Associated Press, Sharrow struck Douglas Parkhurst, 68, who died en route to the hospital. 

"The vehicle entered the park through the main gate and drove onto the field," Sanford Police wrote on Facebook. "Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield. The vehicle struck a closed gate and then sped toward the open main gate. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was near the main gate, and then sped from the scene."

In a post on Facebook, Sanford Little League confirmed all players were safe and accounted for. 

"Let's come together to show community pride and help these boys feel safe to return to their beloved field," the organization said.

