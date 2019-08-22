Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr. Won't Return vs. Dolphins After Suffering Concussion

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was ruled out after suffering a concussion against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

The Jaguars selected Chark with the 61st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he only had a limited role in the offense last year. The former LSU star appeared in 11 games, catching 14 passes for 174 yards.

Jacksonville executed one of the biggest moves of the offseason when it signed Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal. The team also made a few minor moves to strengthen the passing game, signing Chris Conley and Terrelle Pryor Sr.

The Jaguars have Marqise Lee back as well after he missed the entire 2018 season due to a knee injury.