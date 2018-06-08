Mattia Perin Completes Transfer from Genoa to Juventus on 4-Year Contract

Mattia Perin has secured a move from Genoa to Serie A champions Juventus on Friday:

Perin has signed a four-year contract, per Juve's official website. The 25-year-old joins in a deal worth up to €15 million, with the Bianconeri confirming €12 million will be paid over three years, with a further €3 million dependent on clauses in the contract.

The stopper's first task will be to battle Wojciech Szczesny for the position as Juventus' top starter in goal, with the Italian champions preparing for their first season without Gianluigi Buffon in ages.

While the 25-year-old will likely start that battle behind the former Arsenal man in the pecking order, he's full of confidence:

Perin was once regarded as Italy's top prospect between the sticks, graduating from Genoa's academy and making his Serie A debut in 2011. He showed a ton of promise and plenty of maturity early in his career, but injuries threatened to ruin everything.

As detailed by Italian Football Daily's Matt Santangelo, Perin was widely expected to be a member of the national team for Euro 2016, but an ACL tear robbed him of the opportunity. He suffered a second ACL tear, this time to his other knee, in 2017, and it was unclear whether he would ever be the same player again.

But the injuries didn't take away Perin's excellent agility and leaping ability, and he was once again rock-solid in the 2017-18 campaign. Genoa finished in the middle of the Serie A standings, and the stopper started 37 of their 38 matches.

He made a number of highlight-reel saves in the campaign, with perhaps his best coming against former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri:

His combination of athletic ability and great technique makes him a leading candidate to be Italy's top starter for the future, especially after Gianluigi Donnarumma's poor 2017-18 campaign.

Perin has bags of Serie A experience, but at the age of 25, he also has plenty of room to grow. He's a fantastic signing for Juventus, providing depth to a team that rotates goalkeepers and places a high emphasis on having options between the sticks. His arrival also allows top prospect Emil Audero another opportunity to go on loan and continue his development. 

