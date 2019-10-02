Cardinals' Christian Kirk Out vs. Bengals with Ankle Injury; Won't Need Surgery

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kirk's ankle injury is a sprain that will not require surgery. Kingsbury also noted that it's possible Kirk will be able to play in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kirk has built on a solid rookie campaign that saw him record 43 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona's primary deep threat. Through four games this season, Kirk has a team-high 24 receptions, and he is second on the team with 242 receiving yards, behind only future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cards selected Kirk with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft after the wideout's strong collegiate career at Texas A&M.

He has been a needed complement for Fitzgerald, and he is oftentimes a game-changer as a return man. Now Arizona will have to rely on even less experienced options at wide receiver.

Aside from Fitzgerald, rookies Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson will be the top options for first-year quarterback Kyler Murray, as Damiere Byrd could miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Arizona will also likely lean more heavily on the running game, with David Johnson attempting to put the offense on his back.