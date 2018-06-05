UFC 225: Burning Questions for the Fights in Chicago

0 of 7

David Dermer/Associated Press

Mercifully, the UFC is heading into a summer stretch that harks back to some of its more glorious runs of years past. Summer 2018 is set to deliver big fights between big names on big cards, and that gets going this weekend.

After a long winter and spring filled with events sold on one or two fights, UFC 225 hits Chicago with top-to-bottom excitement. Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero, Rafael dos Anjos battles Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title, and Chicago's own punk Phil Brooks—otherwise known as CM Punk—gets a chance at redemption after an embarrassing MMA debut in 2016.

Holly Holm, Alistair Overeem, Joseph Benavidez and Rashad Evans are also among the big names competing on the card, easily the deepest of 2018.

So what are the burning questions heading into the event Saturday? We're glad you asked. Here are a few to consider.