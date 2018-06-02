UFC Fight Night 131 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Eleven seconds into the fight, Fox Sports 1 play-by-play man Jon Anik asked his broadcaster partner, the excellent color commentator Jimmy Smith, what viewers should expect in the opening moments of the main event.

"I think we'll see a lot of feeling out," Smith responded. "Both these guys have a lot of respect for one another."

Smith's comment felt right. Although the two camps exchanged some salvos before the contest, Rivera (21-1) and Moraes (20-5-1) maintained the kind of respect you'd expect between two electric fighters in their primes. It stood to reason that that respect would be borne out in the opening moments of the contest.

Sixteen seconds later, Rivera hit the mat like a sack of potatoes.

The switch kick made a popping noise when it connected flush with Rivera's skull, not unlike a Max Scherzer fastball hitting the catcher's mitt. Rivera struggled to survive but was largely out of it, and Moraes finished him off with punches. The official end came at 33 seconds of the first round.

"I'm ready," the Brazilian told Anik in the cage after the fight. "I want the title! I want to fight for the UFC title, for the bantamweight UFC title. That's it."

Moraes is a very good fighter. His muay thai is razor sharp and appears to be gaining power and diversity in his striking arsenal. But he's a well-rounded guy, with a jiu-jitsu black belt to boot. He always comes off in interviews as a humble and friendly person. Most importantly, he's now 3-1 in the UFC, with his only loss being a split decision to the great Raphael Assuncao.

If there's a reason to deny Moraes a title shot at this point, I have no idea what it is.