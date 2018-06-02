NBA Mock Draft 2018: Predictions for Where Coveted 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

David Sherman/Getty Images

Thursday's opener of the 2018 NBA Finals was both a thriller and a sign that the draft is quickly approaching.

Even with fewer than three weeks remaining before the June 21 talent grab, prospect stocks remain fluid. National title hero Donte DiVincenzo is up to 16th on the most recent mock from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, while potential top pick Luka Doncic has fallen to fourth amid concerns of his less than elite athleticism.

But until NBA Commissioner Adam Silver starts announcing names, everything is subject to change.

After running through an updated first-round mock, we'll spotlight how three of the top prospects would fit with their potential employers.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Wendell Carter, C, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

18. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Elie Okobo, PG, France

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

21. Utah Jazz: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

23. Indiana Pacers: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa, SG/SF, Bosnia & Herzegovina

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, IMG Academy

27. Boston Celtics: Melvin Frazier, SF, Tulane

28. Golden State Warriors: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Moritz Wagner, PF/C, Michigan

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

Ayton Stays in Arizona

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Despite being pushed at times by Doncic, Deandre Ayton has typically held the top spot in most mocks for a while now.

And why wouldn't he?

He averaged 20.1 points on 61.2 percent shooting and 11.6 rebounds during his one-and-done season of college ball. And his physical tools were described as "the closest thing to Shaquille O'Neal the game has seen since the Hall of Fame center retired" by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

But here's the kicker—if he is a Diesel clone, he might be Shaq with a jumper. Ayton didn't take a ton of threes with the Wildcats, but he converted 12 of his 35 attempts (34.3 percent). His 73.3 free-throw percentage also speaks to his potential.

If the Suns snag Ayton, they might end their years-long search for a center and would assemble an intriguing inside-out tandem with him and Devin Booker. Ayton has described the pairing as a possible "Shaq and Kobe 2.0," per ArizonaSports.com's Logan Newman.

That's obviously wishful thinking, but isn't that what draft night is all about?

Doncic Drops to Memphis

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

This seems like a staggering turn of events considering Doncic recently became the EuroLeague's youngest MVP and Final Four MVP, but whispers of this possibility are getting louder.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony initially reported a "growing consensus among NBA decision-makers" that if Doncic slipped past the Suns, the Kings and Hawks could pass him over, too. Wasserman said he's hearing the same thing from rival clubs.

It might be premature to start parading down Beale Street, but this is a dream scenario for the Grizzlies. They don't have the payroll, average age or (when healthy) talent of a typical lottery team. Prior to this season's skid—of which Mike Conley was mostly a bystander due to injury—Memphis went 43-39 and took the second-seeded Spurs to six games in 2016-17.

Because of Doncic's extensive experience overseas, he could be best equipped to make the biggest rookie impact of the top prospects. And since he only turned 19 in February, he could still have the ceiling of a star.

He dazzles more with skill than explosiveness, which also sounds like a typical description of the Grizzlies. Memphis would have three capable creators on offense in Doncic, Conley and Marc Gasol—maybe four if Chandler Parsons ever rights the ship—and Doncic's shooting mechanics suggest he could boost one of the Association's worst three-point shooting teams (24th in makes, tied for 25th in percentage).

Magic Gamble on Young's Star Potential

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Four years back, Orlando settled on Elfrid Payton as its point guard of the future. The revamped front office ditched that plan at the trade deadline, leaving the lead guard rotation to only consist of journeymen D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack (whose 2018-19 salary is non-guaranteed).

Even though the Magic brass have shown a preference for length and athleticism, their void at the 1 looks glaring enough to gamble on Trae Young, who had the shortest wingspan at the combine (6'3").

What Young also has, though, is perhaps the most enticing stat sheet of all the NBA hopefuls. He blitzed through college ball as a freshman and wound up pacing the country in both points (27.4) and assists (8.7). He also tallied 3.7 triples per night and routinely hit from range best described as Stephen Curry territory.

All of the above should thrill the Magic.

Their top prospects—Aaron Gordon (restricted free agent) and Jonathan Isaac—do their best work on defense. Orlando ranked 25th in offensive efficiency and 22nd in true shooting percentage. If Mack sticks around, he'd be the team's top returning distributor with only 3.9 assists per game, which tied for 46th among qualified passers.

"Unless the Magic plan to make an offer for Kemba Walker or are willing to overpay for someone like Dante Exum (restricted free agent), they should use this opportunity to draft their point guard of the future after passing on Dennis Smith Jr. in 2017," Wasserman wrote.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.