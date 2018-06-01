Memorial Tournament 2018: Kyle Stanley, Joaquin Niemann Share Lead After Friday

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Two golfers are tied atop the 2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Joaquin Niemann (four-under 68) and Kyle Stanley (six-under 66) used solid second rounds to keep pace up top. Niemann entered the day in a three-way tie for the lead after opening the tournament with a seven-under 65 and built on his strong start to move to 11-under for the tournament Friday. Hideki Matsuyama (-8 for the tournament) and Abraham Ancer (-4), who also shot 65 in Round 1, fell back in the pack.

Here's a look at where golfers stand at the midway point:

2018 Memorial Tournament — Round 2

T1. Kyle Stanley 66 (-11)

T1. Joaquin Niemann 68 (-11)

3. Byeong Hun An 67 (-9)

T4. Wesley Bryan 68 (-8)

T4. Hideki Matsuyama 71 (-8)

T4. Jason Day 68 (-8)

T4. J.B. Holmes 66 (-8)

T4. Bryson DeChambeau 67 (-8)

T9. Beau Hossler 71 (-7)

T9. Henrik Stenson 66 (-7)

T9. Gary Woodland 68 (-7)

T9. Justin Rose 66 (-7)

T9. Patrick Cantlay 69 (-7)

*Full leaderboard can be viewed at PGATour.com

