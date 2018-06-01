Memorial Tournament 2018: Kyle Stanley, Joaquin Niemann Share Lead After Friday

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 01: Kyle Stanley of the United States watches his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Two golfers are tied atop the 2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Joaquin Niemann (four-under 68) and Kyle Stanley (six-under 66) used solid second rounds to keep pace up top. Niemann entered the day in a three-way tie for the lead after opening the tournament with a seven-under 65 and built on his strong start to move to 11-under for the tournament Friday. Hideki Matsuyama (-8 for the tournament) and Abraham Ancer (-4), who also shot 65 in Round 1, fell back in the pack.

Here's a look at where golfers stand at the midway point:

           

2018 Memorial Tournament — Round 2

T1. Kyle Stanley 66 (-11)

T1. Joaquin Niemann 68 (-11)

3. Byeong Hun An 67 (-9)

T4. Wesley Bryan 68 (-8)

T4. Hideki Matsuyama 71 (-8)

T4. Jason Day 68 (-8)

T4. J.B. Holmes 66 (-8)

T4. Bryson DeChambeau 67 (-8)

T9. Beau Hossler 71 (-7)

T9. Henrik Stenson 66 (-7)

T9. Gary Woodland 68 (-7)

T9. Justin Rose 66 (-7)

T9. Patrick Cantlay 69 (-7)

*Full leaderboard can be viewed at PGATour.com

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

