Hue Jackson Pays Up on Bet, Jumps in Lake Erie After Browns Go 0-16

Hue Jackson Pays Up on Bet, Jumps in Lake Erie After Browns Go 0-16June 1, 2018
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Say what you will about the Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson as a football coach, but at least give him credit for being a man of his word.
After Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016, Jackson vowed that his team would not repeat that performance in 2017: "We are not going 1-15 (again). No, or I'll be swimming in the lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."
Well, he was right...kind of.
The Browns did not go 1-15, instead becoming just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. True to his word, Jackson kept his promise.
On Friday, Jackson and Co. took a dip in Lake Erie to raise money for charity:
Not a bad way to turn an embarrassing situation into something positive.
