Hue Jackson Pays Up on Bet, Jumps in Lake Erie After Browns Go 0-16

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on December 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images). (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Say what you will about the Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson as a football coach, but at least give him credit for being a man of his word.

After Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016, Jackson vowed that his team would not repeat that performance in 2017: "We are not going 1-15 (again). No, or I'll be swimming in the lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

Well, he was right...kind of.

The Browns did not go 1-15, instead becoming just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. True to his word, Jackson kept his promise.

On Friday, Jackson and Co. took a dip in Lake Erie to raise money for charity:

Not a bad way to turn an embarrassing situation into something positive.

