Tiger Woods in Striking Distance After 5-Under Round 2 at Memorial Tournament

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tiger Woods made a Friday charge in the 2018 Memorial Tournament by firing a five-under 67 in the second round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods has played terrific golf since opening the event by going four-over in his first seven holes. He's rebounded to improve by nine strokes over the next 29 holes to get within striking distance of the leaders. His Round 2 surge was highlighted by a hole-out eagle on the 11th:

The 14-time major champion finished Friday with that eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Woods' strong performance should alleviate any lingering concerns about the stiff back he mentioned following his even-par first round.

"No, I just have days like that," Woods told reporters Thursday. "It's aging, and it's surgeries. It is what it is. Just got to make the adjustments. I'm able to make them now. Beginning of the year, I wasn't able to make them, because I didn't really know what to do yet."

The worst moment of Tiger's round wasn't a poor shot. It was an ill-timed weather delay that halted his surge at an inopportune time.

Immediately after his eagle on No. 11, his tee shot on the par-three 12th was a laser-guided missile to six feet. The horn halted play before he could putt, however, and he missed the birdie chance upon the resumption of play.

Aside from missing some makeable putts throughout the round, it was otherwise an encouraging outing for the five-time Memorial champion. He eliminated the wayward tee shots from Thursday and was on target with his irons all day.

Here's a look at some of his other highlights from Round 2:

Woods is still going to need back-to-back good rounds over the weekend if he's going to seriously challenge for his first victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational, but the outlook is a lot more promising than it was seven holes into the tournament when he looked destined for a missed cut.

His driving and iron play has been good enough through two rounds to continue his rise up the leaderboard on moving day. Whether his putter heats up will likely determine if he can put himself in one of the final pairings for Sunday.