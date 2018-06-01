College Baseball Regional 2018: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville in an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Florida State won 11-8. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2018 NCAA baseball tournament kicked off Friday with 32 games on the slate.

The opening round features a double-elimination knockout process to determine who will play in the best-of-three Super Regionals round. Eight teams will then battle through a double-elimination bracket before the last two remaining teams move onto a best-of-three College World Series final.

    

Friday's Schedule — Regionals 

Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10

Washington 7, UConn 1

Florida 13, Columbia 5

Vanderbilt 2, St. John's 0

North Carolina 11, North Carolina A&T 0

Oklahoma Sate 9, South Florida 2

Texas Tech 9, New Mexico State 2

Auburn 13, Northeastern 4

UCLA 6, Gonzaga 5

Saint Louis vs. Ole Miss (postponed)

Troy vs. Duke

Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech

Ohio State vs. South Carolina

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas

San Diego State vs. LSU

CSU Fullerton vs. Baylore

Texas A&M vs. Indiana

Morehead State vs. Clemson (6 p.m. ET)

LIU Brooklyn vs. Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. ET)

Florida Atlantic vs. Jacksonville (6:30 p.m. ET)

Hartford vs. Stetson (7 p.m. ET)

Samford vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET)

UNC-Wilmington vs. East Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

Kent State vs. Louisville (7 p.m. ET)

Houston vs. Purdue (7 p.m. ET)

Army vs. NC State (7 p.m. ET)

Campbell vs. Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET)

Dallas Baptist vs. Southern Miss (8 p.m. ET)

Canisius vs. Minnesota (8 p.m. ET)

Wright State vs. Stanford (10 p.m. ET)

Texas Southern vs. Texas (9 p.m. ET)

Northwestern State vs. Oregon State (10:30 p.m. ET)

Full 2018 College World Series bracket can be viewed at NCAA.com

