Brittany Lincicome Offered Sponsor Exemption for PGA's Barbasol Championship

LPGA Tour player Brittany Lincicome has been offered a sponsor exemption to participate in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.com.

"I always thought it would be cool to try," Lincicome said at the U.S. Women's Open. "I'm not trying to prove anything."

