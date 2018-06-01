Brittany Lincicome Offered Sponsor Exemption for PGA's Barbasol Championship

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Brittany Lincicome watches her shot out of the bunker to the sixth green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Shoal Creek, Ala. Lincicome is set to join the club of female professionals playing in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome said Friday at the U.S. Women's Open that she was asked to play in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky July 19-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

LPGA Tour player Brittany Lincicome has been offered a sponsor exemption to participate in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.com. 

"I always thought it would be cool to try," Lincicome said at the U.S. Women's Open. "I'm not trying to prove anything."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

