John Beilein Reportedly Interviewing for Pistons Head Coaching Job

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As the Detroit Pistons look for their next head coach, they have reportedly identified a candidate within the state of Michigan.

No, not Michigan State's Tom Izzo. Michigan Wolverines coach John Beilein.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beilein interviewed for the vacancy on Thursday.

After having success at both Richmond and West Virginia, Beilein has helped return Michigan to national prominence. He has a 248-143 record in 11 seasons as Wolverines coach, winning two regular-season conference titles and two conference tournaments. He has led the program to eight NCAA tournaments and two national championship games, including Louisville's 2013 championship, which was later vacated.

Beilein has eight 20-win seasons at Michigan, including a school-record 33 victories this past season. The team got off to a 19-7 start to the season before running off 16 victories in 17 games, a span that included a Big Ten tournament championship as well as a showdown against the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA title game.

Now, the 65-year-old coach finds himself as a hot commodity.

Beilein received an extension via restructured contract back in 2015. The six-year, $20.2 million deal has him under contract through the 2020-21 season, although there is reportedly no buyout should he choose to take another job.

Wojnarowski reported on Thursday Detroit has also interviewed former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey.