Ranking the Best Backfields for the 2018 College Football Season

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a pair of former 1,000-yard rushers in Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins, making them an easy choice as one of the best backfields for the 2018 college football season.

Factor in H-backs Demario McCall and Parris Campbell, incoming freshman Jaelen Gill and QB Dwayne Haskins, and it's hard to argue that any team is better equipped to run the ball this year.

Before you start griping about this list, be sure to note that we're ranking the best backfields and not just the best individual running backs. Bryce Love may be the best back in the nation, but Stanford just barely made it into our top 10 because of the lack of established talent behind him on the depth chart.

Also take note that this isn't intended to be a projection of teams that will rack up the most rushing yards in 2018. Rather than dissecting schedules to come to that conclusion, this was approached as a schoolyard draft. In other words, which collection of running backs would you choose if starting a team from scratch?

And one final note: Where appropriate, dual-threat quarterbacks are considered part of the backfield. Arizona's Khalil Tate led the nation in yards per carry last season, and we're not about to disregard him as a rushing threat just because he also throws the ball on a regular basis.

Without further ado, let's dive in with a few groups that just missed the cut.