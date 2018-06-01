John Smoltz Qualifies for US Senior Open

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Former Atlanta Braves player John Smoltz smiles as he runs to the dugout in the 1995 World Series Champions vs. Braves Legends softball game before a baseball game between the Braves and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday by finishing third in a qualifier at Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City, Georgia. 

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Smoltz won a three-man playoff after Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner secured the first two spots by shooting a four-under 68.

Smoltz shot 69 before beating both Brian Tennyson and Brian Ferris in the playoff.

The 51-year-old Smoltz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2015 after a 22-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox.

Smoltz spent his first 21 seasons with the Braves during which time he was an eight-time All-Star, one-time Cy Young Award winner, one-time Rolaids Reliever of the Year, one-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.

He finished his career with a 213-155 record, 154 saves and a 3.33 ERA. Smoltz is the only player in MLB history with at least 200 wins and 150 saves, as he transitioned from a starter to a closer in 2001 before becoming a starter again in 2005.

Smoltz will have a chance to make an impression in his new sport as well when the 2018 U.S. Senior Open begins at The Broadmoor-East Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 28.

