World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Group Fixtures Coverage Info and Picks

The knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup are difficult to beat for football supporters. For connoisseurs of the beautiful game, though, the group stage can be just as enjoyable, simply because there's so much action.

Russia's opening game against Saudi Arabia on Thursday is the trigger for a feast of football, with 32 teams going in pursuit of spots in the knockout stages and even potential glory. It's here where everyone gets a go and that some of the best storylines can emerge from the tournament.

The 2018 World Cup has coughed up some brilliant matches to enjoy, with contenders for the trophy going head-to-head and some fresh faces seeking to etch their names into the history books of this great competition.

There's no shame in watching them all, either. And with that in mind, here are the broadcast details for each group-stage match and a closer look at some of the standout groups.

Group-Stage TV Schedule

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 21

France vs. Peru, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Australia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Japan vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Poland vs. Colombia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Spain vs. Morocco, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Colombia vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Panama vs. Tunisia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

England vs. Belgium, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Selected Groups

Group D

1. Argentina, 2. Croatia, 3. Nigeria, 4. Iceland

Although they have made it to the final of the past three competitions they have played in, Argentina aren't being talked about as genuine contenders for the World Cup in 2018.

Even talisman Lionel Messi has said it would be a shock to see La Albiceleste lift the prize:

That is in part due to the fact Argentina are so reliant on their star forward. While Messi has relished responsibility for club and country down the years, he has a more accomplished supporting cast at Barcelona—who won a league-and-cup double in 2017-18.

Ahead of their opening game of the competition—against Iceland on Saturday—manager Jorge Sampaoli has some big decisions to make regarding selection, with the team's defensive and midfield structures far from convincing. It's imperative they get it right too, as their Group D opponents are capable of capitalising.

According to author David Hartrick, this group looks difficult one to call:

Croatia are an accomplished outfit with some world-class players, although they have frequently failed to show their best on the biggest stage.

Iceland rose to the challenge at the UEFA European Championship two years ago, dumping out England on their way to the quarter-finals. Nigeria, meanwhile, can do damage to a lot of sides on the counter-attack and have a number of stars familiar with the big stage.

Group F

1. Germany, 2. Mexico, 3. South Korea, 4. Sweden

World champions Germany won't be intimidated by anyone going into this World Cup, but manager Joachim Low may have hoped for a more straightforward start to the competition for his side.

While Germany won't fear Mexico, South Korea or Sweden, there are no gimmes here, with each side capable of getting the better of the four-time World Cup winners in a one-off encounter.

The champions have undergone some restructuring since their triumph in Brazil in 2014, and some younger players are expected to make their mark. They also have some experienced figures they can depend on again, including Thomas Muller, per Team FA:

Away from Germany, there isn't too much to choose from between the other three sides, who have all shown promise in the buildup to the tournament.

Mexico, although rarely considered as challengers for the trophy, have become group-stage specialists down the years. However, in the past six editions of the World Cup, they have failed to get beyond the second round.

Sweden may be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic these days, but they are still dangerous. Their play-off win over Italy showed what they can do, as manager Janne Andersson's team defended with an admirable resoluteness over the course of two legs.

While they are the lowest-ranked side in the group, South Korea are a tough outfit to get the better of as well. And in Heung-Min Son, they possess the best player available to any of the three teams set to be challenging for second spot behind Germany.