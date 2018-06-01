Liverpool's Nabil Fekir Move Reportedly in Peril as Lyon Owner Seeks Bidding War

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool's move to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is reportedly in danger as Lyon's president and owner wants to use interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to ignite a bidding war.

The Reds have looked like leaders in the race to sign Fekir over recent weeks, but L'Equipe reported Jean-Michel Aulas is ready to exploit the intrigue of Europe's heavyweights to secure a larger fee (h/t Aaron Stokes of the Daily Express).

Stokes said Fekir is expected to go for a fee of around £50 million, although the Mirror's David Maddock added that no bid has been made by Liverpool just yet.

L'Equipe journalist Erik Bielderman spoke to Oliver Bond of Anfield HQ, however, and gave the impression Merseyside looks by far the most likely destination for the player:

Liverpool have just finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final and look like a tantalising project right now, but Bayern and Atletico are established heavyweights in Germany and Spain, respectively.

Fekir dazzled in Ligue 1 during the 2017-18 season, scoring 23 goals for Lyon in all competitions—his previous best was 15—and he's now set to travel with France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

But therein lies part of the issue. It's said Aulas wants to keep Fekir until after the World Cup, where his price could rise further, and Ligue 1 writer Andrew Gibney concurred a move prior to the tournament seemed unlikely:

It's possible the only way for Liverpool to secure a pre-World Cup move would be to offer a premium price to fend off any competition—similar to the deal that saw them land Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Keita will arrive at the club this month and is set to be joined by AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who was recently unveiled as something of a surprise acquisition by the Merseysiders:

That pair look set to form the foundation of a new-look midfield, and Fekir could arrive to provide some added sparkle, the likes of which Philippe Coutinho once did. The Frenchman can also function out wide, in a supporting striker role and as a No. 10.

There aren't many players who have captured attention quite like Fekir in France's top flight this season, and Fabinho recently praised his potential team-mate, per Neil Jones of Goal:

Liverpool are showing serious transfer market muscle, but alleged interest from Bayern and Atleti is a genuine threat if true.

The Reds could offer a trump card in potential earnings and look like Premier League title challengers for next season, but a bidding war could see them forced to spend more than they intended to sign Fekir.