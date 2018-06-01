Jose Mourinho 'Blocking the Transfer' of Paul Pogba Amid Juventus Interest

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly will not allow Paul Pogba to rejoin Juventus this summer despite rumours the relationship between the two has soured at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com reported Mourinho isn't willing to give up on Pogba and wants him to feature as one third of a midfield corps that also contains Nemanja Matic and rumoured transfer target Fred of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Juve have been speculated as potential suitors for Pogba since his first disappointing season back in England, but it's doubtful whether the Bianconeri would have the transfer funds or wage structure to pull off such a deal.

The France international has been in poor form compared to the four years in Turin that earned him his record-breaking move back to Old Trafford in 2016, but The Times' Alex Kay told TalkSport he has hope for a return to his best:

Pogba's stock is at something of a low at present, now two seasons removed from his £89 million move back to Manchester and struggling to capture the same swashbuckling style that made him such a hit in Serie A.

But it appears Mourinho believes he can conjure the best out of Pogba once again, and United legend Roy Keane suggested it's the tools around him that matter most, per The Independent:

It's true that Pogba, for a time, had the likes of Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo around him at Juve, two specialists of their craft who simplified his job immensely. But having since raised his profile and moved to a new setting with new pressures, the formula hasn't been working for Pogba since he rejoined United.

Tifo Football recently discussed Mourinho's use of the player and where he's optimised:

The midfielder scored six goals and made 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season, showing that Pogba is productive even when encountering criticism for failing to hit previous heights.

Returned to Manchester after four seasons in Italy, there are inevitable fears Pogba could decide to leave the Red Devils for a second time, although his recent social media activity suggests otherwise, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Pogba has prior success in Turin and may be tempted by the thought of an easy route away from Old Trafford, but his manager doesn't seem ready to give up on his potential yet.