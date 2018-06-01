Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 1 Stats and NBA Finals 2018 Game 2 Schedule, Odds

Maurice Moton@@MoeMotonFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchanges words with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

An overturned call, a missed free throw and an odd sequence after the misfire became the ingredients for an eventful end to Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers came into Oracle Arena with an aggressive mentality, going shot-for-shot with one of the best offensive teams in history. For those who expected Cleveland to slow down the momentum and muddy up the game, they saw a different approach.

As expected, the Warriors put together a strong third quarter to take an 84-78 lead going into the fourth, but the Cavaliers battled back before controversy and confusion ultimately swung the momentum back in Golden State's favor. 

Let's take a deeper look at how the Cavaliers found a way to keep the game tight, and who led the Warriors to a Game 1 victory. First, check out the viewing information and odds for Game 2.

               

2018 NBA Finals: Game 2 Schedule and Odds

Date: Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

TV: ABC 

Odds: Golden State -12 (via Oddsshark)

             

Game 1 Stats 

LeBron James Becomes 1st Player to Score 50-Plus Points in an NBA Finals Loss

Cleveland doesn't stand a chance against Golden State unless LeBron James puts forth a stellar performance. He did just that Thursday but finds his way into the record books in unflattering fashion, per ESPN Stats & Info: 

To add difficulty to James' performance, he admitted to playing through blurry vision after Warriors forward Draymond Green inadvertently hit him in the face. Television viewers could see the patch of blood in his left eye:

James logged 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with help from Kevin Love (21 points and 13 rebounds) and still lost 124-114 in overtime. Guard George Hill's miss at the charity stripe, J.R. Smith's decision to dribble the ball out to the perimeter instead of putting up a shot off the missed free throw or the controversial block-charge call may have changed the outcome.

Nonetheless, the team looked defeated with an overtime period left to play. That's on head coach Tyronn Lue.

        

Cavaliers Outrebound the Warriors 53-38

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland had the bodies in the paint to dominate the boards. James, Love and Larry Nance Jr. combined for 32 rebounds alone. The Cavaliers also grabbed 19 on the offensive end, which created second-chance opportunities. Nonetheless, the Warriors shot 51 percent from the field, which minimized stops on the defensive end.

In the overtime period, forward Tristan Thompson exchanged words with Green and tossed the ball in his face. Furthermore, Love left the bench area and walked on the court during the skirmish. The latter may result in a suspension:

Losing Love for Sunday's game would diminish Cleveland's advantage over Golden State in rebounding. On the biggest stage, one veteran must maintain his composure and the other should know the rules to avoid unnecessary punishment.

                

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Combine for 10-of-21 in 3-Pointers 

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors high five during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER:
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Before forward Kevin Durant arrived at Golden State, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson splashed opponents with their accuracy from three-point territory. The duo hit a high point in Game 6 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, shooting 14-of-28 from beyond the arc.

In Game 1 against the Cavaliers, the Splash Brothers combined for another strong performance from three-point land, hitting 10-of-21 attempts. They combined for 53 points. 

Warriors fans collectively held their breath hoping Thompson would return to the court after Smith rolled into his leg during the first quarter: 

Thompson briefly exited for the locker room before returning to finish a 45-minute outing Thursday. His defensive ability increases in value with Andre Iguodala still nursing a knee ailment. The Warriors sharpshooter will face several questions about his leg leading up to Game 2, but it seems as though the four-time All-Star avoided a significant injury.

