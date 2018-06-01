Tyronn Lue on LeBron James' Charge Being Overturned: 'It Ain't Right'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals provided plenty of talking points, and an overturned charge involving LeBron James will be among the hottest topics.

Maybe not quite on the level of George Hill's missed free throw or JR Smith's all-time blunder, but it certainly impacted the game.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers leading the Golden State Warriors 104-102 with 36.4 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant drove to the hoop. In the paint, he collided with James and was initially called for a charge, which would have given the Cavs the ball with the lead and a chance to work the clock. However, after going to the monitors, the referees overturned the call on the floor and changed it to a blocking foul on James.

Durant would go on to make the ensuing two free throws to tie the game, and Golden State would go on to pull out a 124-114 victory in overtime.

After the game, Cleveland coach Ty Lue made it known he was not pleased with the reversal: "It ain't right."

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Lue also said his team got "robbed."

NBA Officials issued a statement on the reversal after the game via Twitter:

Cleveland now faces an 0-1 deficit in the series against the defending champs.