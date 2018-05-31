JR Smith's Late-Game Clock Blunder in Game 1 Causes Twitter to Erupt

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors went to overtime when Cavs swingman JR Smith appeared to forget the score of the game.  

With the game tied at 107, Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot by George Hill and quickly ran out to the perimeter to dribble out the clock. Cleveland ran out of time to get a good shot off before Smith realized his gaffe.

Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley was as shocked as everyone else watching:

Many were unable to comprehend what happened:

With the Cavs big underdogs against the Warriors, they have a slim margin for error in pursuit of their second title. Smith's mistake won't decide the outcome of the Finals, but it's the kind of bad break that can have a big impact on the series.

