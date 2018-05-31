JR Smith's Late-Game Clock Blunder in Game 1 Causes Twitter to Erupt

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors went to overtime when Cavs swingman JR Smith appeared to forget the score of the game.

With the game tied at 107, Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot by George Hill and quickly ran out to the perimeter to dribble out the clock. Cleveland ran out of time to get a good shot off before Smith realized his gaffe.

With the Cavs big underdogs against the Warriors, they have a slim margin for error in pursuit of their second title. Smith's mistake won't decide the outcome of the Finals, but it's the kind of bad break that can have a big impact on the series.