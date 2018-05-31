JR Smith's Late-Game Clock Blunder in Game 1 Causes Twitter to Erupt

JR Smith's Late-Game Clock Blunder in Game 1 Causes Twitter to EruptJune 1, 2018
Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors went to overtime when Cavs swingman JR Smith appeared to forget the score of the game.
With the game tied at 107, Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot by George Hill and quickly ran out to the perimeter to dribble out the clock. Cleveland ran out of time to get a good shot off before Smith realized his gaffe.
Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley was as shocked as everyone else watching:
Many were unable to comprehend what happened:
Jason Lloyd @JasonLloydNBA
Game 1 in 2015 went to overtime when Iman Shumpert's offensive rebound and heave at the end of regulatoin missed by inches. Game 1 in 2018 goes to overtime when J.R. Smith gets the offensive rebound and ... dribbles out the clock
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
It’s been 10 years I’ve been writing about the NBA. I’ve seen JR. I’ve seen JR JR. And I’ve seen JR JR as much as he could JR. That was about as much of a JR as JR could possibly JR if he JR’d a million times of attempting to JR.
With the Cavs big underdogs against the Warriors, they have a slim margin for error in pursuit of their second title. Smith's mistake won't decide the outcome of the Finals, but it's the kind of bad break that can have a big impact on the series.
