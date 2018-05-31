Manchester United Transfer News: Fred Reportedly Close to Completing £52M Move

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in a deal worth £52 million.

The 25-year-old is on international duty with Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018 but will become a Manchester United player next week, according to Dan King at The Sun.

Fred is expected to come in and replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old retired at the end of the season and will join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff.

Football writer Ben Fairthorne reported the deal is all agreed and a medical has been scheduled:

Fred will spend the summer in Russia at the World Cup after being called into Tite's squad. Simon Collings at Hayters said he has looked good in training with the national team:

The midfielder has said that he was in talks with Manchester City in January before United made their approach, per Globo Esporte (h/t Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports).

Fred's arrival will boost manager Jose Mourinho's options in central midfield. He is defensively sound, can carry the ball forward and boasts an excellent range of passing.

Squawka Football showed how he caught the eye in the UEFA Champions League:

Manchester United will hope he can help strengthen the team and bring an energy and creativity that was sorely lacking from the midfield towards the end of last season.

However, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe explained how the Red Devils might struggle to fit Fred into the team:

Mourinho has work to do this summer if he is to close the gap to Manchester City and challenge for the title next season. The Red Devils may have finished second in the Premier League, but they were a distant 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's side and lacked the quality to compete.

The arrival of Fred should help strengthen the team, but Mourinho also needs to find out how to get the best out of key players such as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez if he is to catch up to City.