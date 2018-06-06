Ranking Pro Wrestlers Who Have Attempted MMA Careers

0 of 11

David Dermer/Associated Press

When long-time pro wrestling superstar CM Punk steps into the UFC cage for the second time, he'll be capitalizing on a few longstanding traditions.

First, there are no tryouts in the UFC. If you (a) make business sense and (b) don't mind catching a beating, throw on the gloves and proceed directly toward that octagonal cage-looking thing. Punk didn't invent and won't destroy this phenomenon Saturday at UFC 225, when he faces photographer and opportunist Mike Jackson.

Celebrities outside of pro wrestling—Greg Hardy, anyone?—have given MMA a whirl, but the squared circle is the incubator of choice for crossover stars. Here we rank the 10 most successful stars to ever do it. Even better, there is video footage for each one.

MMA's decidedly nonlinear history has deep roots in pro wrestling, particularly the Japanese traditions, in which athletes regularly jumped between real and scripted competition throughout their careers.

One key ground rule for this list. With apologies to Josh Barnett, Ken Shamrock, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ikuhisa Minowa, Alberto Del Rio and others, we're not counting transitions from MMA to wrestling. Ditto for those who started competing at each at around the same time. This listicle only goes one way. Think of it like this: these are pro wrestlers who built their name in wrestling and then parlayed that name into a shot in MMA. That's the essence of this.

Make sense? Everyone good? I don't want the superfans to call me names and publish my address. Specific criteria are MMA record, pro wrestling success, celebrity status (because this is show business, after all), overall performance, longevity and level of competition. Ring the bell.

All MMA records courtesy of Sherdog. Pro wrestling record information courtesy of the Internet Wrestling Database.