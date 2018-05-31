College Softball Player Recovers from Stroke to Make It to College World Series

Georgia's Kendall Burton is headed to the College World Series after 23 surgeries and a stroke. How has Burton become the heart and soul of the Georgia softball team? Watch above to see the outfielder's journey to the WCWS.

    

