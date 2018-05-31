Brian Schottenheimer: Seahawks Keeping 'Probably 70 Percent' of Old Offense

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, left, following NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator. 

An entirely new offense? Not exactly.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the Seahawks are planning to keep about "70 percent" of the offense run under former coordinator Darrell Bevell. 

"If you put a number on it I'd say it's probably 70 percent of what they've done here and then maybe 30 percent of ideas from Mike and myself and some of the new guys," Schottenheimer said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "It'd be crazy to ask some of the guys to learn a completely new system. I've been working extremely hard trying to get up to speed with the way they've done things. They've had so much success here that was easy for me to do. I'm excited about some of the things that we've added both in the run and pass game. I think that'll be something that is noticeably different. It's a comprehensive approach."

