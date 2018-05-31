B/R Previews Cavaliers vs. Warriors Finals Matchups for Next 30 Years

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

With the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers set to meet in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year, Bleacher Report imagined what it might be like if the trend continues in the years to come.

Should the Dubs and Cavs do battle for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the next three decades, B/R has a good idea of how it might play out.

In Bleacher Report's alternate universe, the Warriors will add stars from across the NBA, such as Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell in the coming years.

Stephen Curry's daughter, Riley Curry, also follows in her father's footsteps.

As for the Cavs, LeBron goes it alone before cloning himself, turning into a cyborg and eventually joining forces with his son, Bronny James.

For now, it will be the Warriors' "Big Four" of Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green looking to bring Golden State its third title in four years against LeBron and Co. in the 2018 Finals, which start Thursday with Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET.