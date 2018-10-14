Quincy Enuwna Out for Rest of Game vs. Colts After Suffering Ankle Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Quincy Enunwa #81 of the New York Jets runs after a reception during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Jets won 48-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

He was originally questionable to return after suffering the second-quarter injury, but he was apparently not healthy enough to get back onto the field.

The receiver had only one catch before the injury, which he took for nine yards before fumbling.

Enunwa was stellar in 2016 with 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns, but that momentum was halted in August 2017 when he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a bulging disc in his neck. 

Following the lost 2017 season, the 26-year-old signed a second-round tender for $2.9 million. 

Since then, he has logged 22 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown as one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets. 

If the Jets are forced to press on without Enunwa, it will be up to Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor to keep the chains moving through the air.   

