Quincy Enuwna Out for Rest of Game vs. Colts After Suffering Ankle Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

He was originally questionable to return after suffering the second-quarter injury, but he was apparently not healthy enough to get back onto the field.

The receiver had only one catch before the injury, which he took for nine yards before fumbling.

Enunwa was stellar in 2016 with 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns, but that momentum was halted in August 2017 when he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a bulging disc in his neck.

Following the lost 2017 season, the 26-year-old signed a second-round tender for $2.9 million.

Since then, he has logged 22 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown as one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets.

If the Jets are forced to press on without Enunwa, it will be up to Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor to keep the chains moving through the air.