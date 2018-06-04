2018 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

Danny Karnik/GT Athletics

The first round of the 2018 MLB Draft is in the books, and as always, there were a few surprises along the way.

As expected, Auburn ace Casey Mize went No. 1 overall to the Detroit Tigers, followed by Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart at No. 2 overall to the San Francisco Giants.

In fact, the first five picks were all college players. something that has happed just one other time in MLB draft history.

The biggest surprise came at No. 9 overall, where the Oakland Athletics took Oklahoma outfielder Kyler Murray. He's better known for his work on the gridiron and it will take a hefty bonus to sign him away from being the starting quarterback in the fall.

Ahead is a full list of first-round selections, followed by a closer look at a few notable picks.

2018 MLB Draft Round 1 Results and Grades

Round 1

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn (A+)

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech (A+)

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State (C-)

4. Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State (A)

5. Cincinnati Reds: Jonathan India, 3B, Florida (C)

6. New York Mets: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha West (Wis.) HS (A)

7. San Diego Padres: Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS (B+)



8. Atlanta Braves: Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie (Fla.) HS (A)

9. Oakland Athletics: Kyler Murray, OF, Oklahoma (C)

10. Pittsburgh Pirates: Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama (B+)

11. Baltimore Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights (Texas) HS (A)

12. Toronto Blue Jays: Jordan Groshans, 3B, Magnolia (Texas) HS (C+)

13. Miami Marlins: Connor Scott, OF, Plant (Fla.) HS (A)

14. Seattle Mariners: Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson (A+)

15. Texas Rangers: Cole Winn, RHP, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) HS (A)

16. Tampa Bay Rays: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) HS (A+)

17. Los Angeles Angels: Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope (N.C.) HS (B+)

18. Kansas City Royals: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida (A+)

19. St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Gorman, 3B, O'Connor (Ariz.) HS (B)

20. Minnesota Twins: Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State (B+)

21. Milwaukee Brewers: Brice Turang, SS, Santiago (Calif.) HS (A-)

22. Colorado Rockies: Ryan Rolison, LHP, Ole Miss (A)

23. New York Yankees: Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.) HS (A-)

24. Chicago Cubs: Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford (B)

25. Arizona Diamondbacks: Matt McLain, 2B, Beckman (Calif.) HS (B+)

26. Boston Red Sox: Triston Casas, 1B, American Heritage (Fla.) School (A)

27. Washington Nationals: Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island (Fla.) HS (A)

28. Houston Astros: Seth Beer, 1B, Clemson (B+)

29. Cleveland Indians: Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc Catholic (Ont.) HS (B+)

30. Los Angeles Dodgers: J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon (Miss.) HS (B-)

Notable Picks

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

Auburn Athletics

Mize was the consensus top prospect in this class and the Detroit Tigers did well not to overthink things selection selecting at No. 1 overall.

Simply put, he's everything a team looks for in a potential franchise cornerstone on the mound.

The Auburn ace has a strong 6'3", 208-pound frame, smooth mechanics, pinpoint control and a three-pitch mix that is already close to MLB ready.

Mize has gone 9-5 with a 3.07 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a staggering 140-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 102.2 innings this spring.

Along with a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider, he throws a devastating split-changeup that might have been the best individual pitch in the entire class.

"You have to have a little something to make it to the highest level," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. "Casey has just been so impressive. You look at how he handled last year when it really started looking like, 'Hey, this is a dude.' He cares about where his feet are planted. He's done a good job of caring about Auburn. There have been guys who've gotten so sidetracked and distracted by this kind of thing, I think it would sweep the average bear off his feet."

Mize will now join Franklin Perez, Matt Manning, Beau Burrows and 2016 first-round pick Alex Faedo as headliners in a Tigers system that is teaming with top-tier arms.

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

Joey Bart is the most hyped catching prospect we've seen since Mike Zunino was at the University of Florida and he might be the most complete prospect at the position since Buster Posey was making his way up the San Francisco Giants organization ladder.

Now Bart will assume the role of heir apparent to Posey.

A standout junior season at Georgia Tech included a .359/.471/.632 line with 16 home runs and an excellent 15.1 percent walk rate.

As for his defense, MLB.com wrote: "There were questions about Bart's long-term catching ability when he arrived at Georgia Tech, but he has cleaned up his receiving enough that there no longer are doubts that he'll stay behind the plate. His strong arm never has been in question and he threw out 40 percent of base stealers in his first two college seasons"

Don't be surprised if he's in the big leagues by 2020, with the Giants perhaps finally pulling the trigger on moving Posey out from behind the plate full-time in an effort to extend his career.

9. Oakland Athletics: Kyler Murray, OF, Oklahoma

A bold move by the usually frugal Oakland Athletics.

The No. 9 pick has a slot bonus value of $4,761,500 and it might take all of that and then some to sign Kyler Murray away from an opportunity to be the starting quarterback at the University of Oklahoma this fall.

Murray might have been selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of high school, had he not removed his name from consideration to honor a two-sport commitment to Texas A&M.

Three years and one transfer later, he's been a revelation on the diamond this season.

After hitting just .122/.317/.122 with 20 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances last season, he's broken out with a .296/.398/.556 line that includes 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 51 games.

Murray is currently No. 1 on the Oklahoma depth chart at quarterback, according to OurLads.com, as he appears to be the front-runner to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Matt Hayes wrote an excellent profile on Murray for Bleacher Report that's worth a read, and there's no question the process of trying to sign him in the days and weeks to come will be among the most compelling storylines of this year's draft.

All stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, unless otherwise noted.