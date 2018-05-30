Pistons HC Rumors: Juwan Howard to Interview for Vacant Position

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly interview Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard for their vacant head-coaching position "in the next few days," according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, a 19-year NBA veteran and former member of the Fab Five at Michigan, has spent the last five seasons on Erik Spoelstra's bench in Miami. He previously interviewed for the New York Knicks job after Jeff Hornacek was fired.

Earlier Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported the Pistons plan to interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith as they continue to search for Stan Van Gundy's successor. Charania added that San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka is considered a candidate to fill the vacancy.

That group also includes former Toronto Raptors boss Dwane Casey. According to Wojnarowski, Casey "will be a primary target" as the search progresses.

Last week, Wojnarowski reported the Pistons had hired former Philadelphia 76ers general manager and Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski to serve as a senior adviser "responsible for overhauling the franchise's basketball operations."