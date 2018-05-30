Pistons HC Rumors: Juwan Howard to Interview for Vacant Position

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 1: Juwan Howard coahces Josh Richardson #0 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 1, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly interview Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard for their vacant head-coaching position "in the next few days," according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, a 19-year NBA veteran and former member of the Fab Five at Michigan, has spent the last five seasons on Erik Spoelstra's bench in Miami. He previously interviewed for the New York Knicks job after Jeff Hornacek was fired. 

Earlier Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported the Pistons plan to interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith as they continue to search for Stan Van Gundy's successor. Charania added that San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka is considered a candidate to fill the vacancy. 

That group also includes former Toronto Raptors boss Dwane Casey. According to Wojnarowski, Casey "will be a primary target" as the search progresses. 

Last week, Wojnarowski reported the Pistons had hired former Philadelphia 76ers general manager and Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski to serve as a senior adviser "responsible for overhauling the franchise's basketball operations."

Related

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Autopsy: Rasual Butler Had Several Drugs in System

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Autopsy: Rasual Butler Had Several Drugs in System

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report