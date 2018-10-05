Bengals' John Ross Ruled out for Week 5 vs. Dolphins with Groin Injury

John Amis/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a groin injury suffered in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr.

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and center Billy Price (foot) are also out.

This is a disappointing setback for Ross, who has been looking to bounce back from a lackluster rookie campaign in 2017.

The Bengals selected the University of Washington product with the ninth-overall pick of the 2017 draft, but he quickly fell to the bottom of head coach Marvin Lewis' depth chart and appeared in just three games with zero receptions and one rushing attempt.

He is still filled with potential thanks to his game-changing speed, but he is yet to establish himself as a dominant force at the NFL level. He has seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of his second season. He is coming off a game in which he had two receptions for 52 yards and a score.

Ross appeared to suffer the injury on a 39-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter, although he remained in the game.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they grew accustomed to playing without Ross last season and have other options to carry the receiving corps while he is sidelined. A.J. Green is one of the best playmakers in the league, while Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson figure to see additional targets.

Cincinnati can remain afloat without Ross, but he needs consistent playing time to eventually deliver on his potential.