Liverpool Schedule 2018-19: Premier League Fixtures Released

Liverpool's opening fixture of the 2018-19 Premier League season will be at home against West Ham United on August 11, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The Reds will follow up their opener with games against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City.

Their first major fixture of the season will then be with Tottenham Hotspur on September 15, while the first clash with Manchester United is scheduled for December 15 at Anfield.

LFC Photo provided the fixture list in full:

During their impressive march to the UEFA Champions League final in 2017-18, it went slightly unnoticed that Liverpool only narrowly finished in the top four in the Premier League.

Securing their second fourth-place finish in succession was still a cause for some celebration, and it means they will enjoy back-to-back seasons in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009-10.

However, the Reds are still some way from being a Premier League-winning outfit.

They finished 25 points behind champions Manchester City in 2017-18 and, while the Sky Blues enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, Liverpool's points tally of 75 would only have been good enough for fifth the season before.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has done an impressive job of reestablishing Liverpool as a top-four Premier League side once again.

He has also installed an exciting style of play at Anfield, and their run to the Champions League final was thrilling from start to finish.

But Liverpool have now gone 28 seasons without winning the title in the English top flight, and they have only genuinely competed for the Premier League once in the last decade.

One noticeable issue that needs to be resolved is to reduce the number of draws.

Liverpool picked up just a point on 12 occasions last term, and often in matches they should have won—there were home draws with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, as well as Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

There were also frustrating draws away from home with Newcastle, West Brom and Watford, a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City, and thrashings at the hands of Manchester City and Spurs.

A more clinical approach against the smaller sides will make up a number of points for Liverpool on the top spot, and key results against their rivals could then make them genuine title challengers once again.