Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player

28 of 32

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Contract: Five years, $137.5 million

The 49ers had been looking for a franchise quarterback since 2014, when things started to go south with Coin Kaepernick for all kinds of reasons. In 2017, that led to such silliness as new head coach Kyle Shanahan touting veteran backup Brian Hoyer and third-round rookie C.J. Beathard as the possible future at that position. Neither solution provided any relief, so on November 1, the team traded a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots for the services of Jimmy Garoppolo, who had looked pretty good in occasional relief of Tom Brady.

Once Garoppolo got the hang of Shanahan's offensive concepts, the 49ers got him on the field for five starts, in which he completed 120 of 178 passes for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. After the season, the team then signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract with $48.7 million guaranteed, and a salary cap charge of $37 million in 2018—clearly the choice was to front-load the deal.

That's all well and good if Garoppolo lives up to his promise. He's a mobile, smart quarterback with an above-average arm and an impressive ability to connect with his receivers on multiple route concepts. But there are also things he needs to clean up. While a couple of his interceptions were the result of receivers being where they shouldn't or simply falling down in their routes, he also displayed a worrisome habit of throwing into coverage more often than one would like.

Only Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins average more in total money per year among quarterbacks than Garoppolo does at this point, and that's OK if he becomes the player the 49ers want him to be. Anything less than that can only be seen as a major miscalculation by the franchise.