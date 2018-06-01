Xavier Woods as Lando Calrissian: Recasting 'Star Wars' with WWE Superstars

0 of 17

Credit: WWE.com

Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters last week, and while the film had a troubled production, many things about it have received praise from the Star Wars community.

The story chronicled the early days of a young Han Solo as he began his career as a smuggler, met Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian for the first time and set himself on a course toward becoming a hero of the rebellion.

This is movie No. 10 in the overall franchise, but there is more to Star Wars than the films released in theaters. The expanded universe of books, comics and other media (now called "Star Wars Legends") was wiped out of canon by Disney, but the shows Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels are still considered part of the movie universe.

Two weeks ago, we compared WWE Superstars to Marvel characters due to the success of Avengers: Infinity War, so it only seemed appropriate to do the same things with Star Wars characters this week.

Spoiler Warning: This article may contain minor spoilers for Solo.