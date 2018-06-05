Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury; Could Miss Start of Camp

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor underwent an ankle procedure and is questionable for the start of training camp ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles provided the update Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The 28-year-old is coming off a disappointing season with the Washington Redskins, totaling just 20 catches in nine games before ending the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He dealt with his most recent ankle injury in May after signing with the Jets, and it kept him out of organized team activities.

When healthy, Pryor has shown a lot of talent that keeps fans and coaches excited about his potential impact on the field. The converted quarterback topped 1,000 receiving yards with the Browns in 2016 and remains an elite athlete who can be a mismatch at 6'4".

Unfortunately, it seems injuries continue to derail a once promising career at receiver.

The latest issue could lead to more playing time for Quincy Enunwa or ArDarius Stewart at the position.